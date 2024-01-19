Ice cream for two: Annie's has double the reasons to celebrate this year

THERE'LL be two ice cream cakes on the table for a business synonymous with Bathurst, when it celebrates two big birthdays.
Annie's Ice Cream Parlour has been providing Bathurst residents and visitors with delicious ice cream for 40 years.
And for the last 10, the well-loved shop has been owned by husband and wife Greg Murray and Lisa Pitts, with the couple celebrating a decade of business in December 2023.
But with the Christmas period being so busy, there were no official celebrations, and the Annie's team can't wait to honour both birthdays at some stage this year.
Ms Pitts said they're not 100 per cent sure what the celebrations will include, but they'll keep everyone informed on their Facebook Page.
"I don't know exactly yet what we're going to do, it might involve the numbers 10 and 40," she said.
From signature flavours like Sofala Gold and Bridle Track, to traditional favourites like chocolate and caramel, and even the range of limited time only specials sold throughout the years, one thing Annie's does and does well is make great ice cream.
While a lot has changed over the 40 years Annie's has been running, and even the 10 years Ms Pitts and Mr Murray have owned the shop, one thing that never falters is the quality of the ice cream.
And this is something Ms Pitts is very proud of.
"We really do one thing and we make ice cream really well," she said.
"We've gone to so many different places and as soon as you say Bathurst, people say they've got good ice cream and we go, 'well that's us'."
While Ms Pitts hails from Melbourne, Mr Murray grew up in Oberon and was childhood friends the Arrow family - one of the original owners of Annie's - so the couple knew well and truly the history and significance of Annie's when they took over.
Ms Pitts said it was important to them to stay true to Annie's and not change too much, but over 10 years there have been a few little additions that have proved popular with the community.
Including the mobile carts that people can hire for parties and events.
"We've got a bigger one with seven flavours where we've done big events, and then we have the smaller one with four different flavours," Ms Pitts said.
"At one party, a little kid came up four or five times and on the last time he goes, 'don't tell my mum I'm here'."
Like any business, loyal customers are vital, and Ms Pitts said they're really lucky to have customers who really love the shop.
I mean, how could you not be happy when you're about to divulge in some delicious ice cream.
And dealing with happy, friendly faces is one of Ms Pitts' favourite things about the business.
"Previous jobs I worked in were very stressful. Customers were often annoyed or angry at you," she said.
"But here, 99 per cent are all excited because they're coming to get ice cream.
"We love the customers and we look at them now and see kids who used to come in a mothers' group and now they're 10."
However, like any business, being the owner comes with stresses.
Whether it's the rising cost of living, rent and electricity, or the worry that comes from the thought of losing thousands of litres of ice cream if the power was to go out in a storm.
But with loyal customers - who only months ago were encouraging Annie's to increase their prices instead of reducing the serving sizes due to inflation - and great friends by their side, Ms Pitts and Mr Murray have had a great 10 years in business.
"My friends always joke if the electricity goes off or there's a storm or something not to worry, because they'll come in and eat the ice cream so it won't go to waste," Ms Pitts said, laughing.
"I love the location we're in, the park is beautiful and you always hear people say 'where do you want to sit, here or the park'?
"But I wish is they had more space when they opened 40 years ago because we would love more space to put more machines to make more ice cream."
Ms Pitts thanked everyone who has helped them on their journey as the owners of Annie's Ice Cream Parlour, and is looking forward to celebrating with the community sometime soon.
