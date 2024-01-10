Bathurst City bowlers continue to enjoy summer social rounds

Game No. 1: In an interesting game of Lawn bowls, Skip. Ray Noonan, Steve Sculthorpe ( Cowra.) and Grant Brunton were leading 10 shots to 6 shots after the 8th end over Skip. Bryan Bromfield, John McDonagh and Robert Foster, who won the next 3 ends to lead12 shots to 10 shots. Then Team Noonan won the next 3 ends to lead 19 shots to12 shots over Team Bromfield , who won the next 3 ends to be just down 17 shots to 19 shots to Team Noonan, who won the next 3 ends to lead 26 shots to 17 shots after the 20th end. Team Bromfield scored 4 shots on the 21st end, but were defeated by Team Noonan, 26 shots to 21 shots.