Bathurst City bowlers continue to enjoy summer social rounds

Twenty Bowlers, which included 4 of our welcomed Lady Bowlers, formed 2 games of Social Pairs and 2 Games of Social Triples at "The Greens On William".
Game No. 1: On the 5th end, Skip.Peter Drew, Daniel Prasad and Bruce Rich by scoring 2 shots levelled the scores at 5 shots all with Skip. Garry Hotham, Paul Rodenhuis and Ian Cunningham. Then, Team Hotham scored 2 shots to draw equal with Team Drew at 8 shots all after the 10th end and they scored One shot to have the scores level at 11 shots all.Team Drew then scored 5 shots to 4 shots to be successful 16 shots to 15 shots over Team Hotham in "The Match of the Day. "
Game No. 2: During the 11 ends of this game the scores were level on 4 occasions, The 2nd, 4th, 8th and 10th ends, where the score was 8 shots all. Then, Skip. Robert Lindsay, Jack Smith and Judy Rodenhuis scored 8 shots to lead 16 shots to 8 shots over Skip.Denis Oxley, Chris Stafford and Phillip Murray after the 14th end. Team Lindsay by scoring 7 shots to 6 shots won this game 23 shots to 14 shots against Team Oxley after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: After the 7th end, Skip. Kevin Miller and Susan Merton were leading 10 shots to 5 shots over Skip. Norm.Hayes and Annette Myers. ( Then the scores scored in this game were 12 single shots and 2 shots twice.) After Kevin and Susan led 11 shots to 8 shots after the 10th end, they then scored 6 consecutive single shots to lead 17 shots to 8 shots against Norm. and Annette. Then both teams scored 3 shots each with Kevin and Susan winning 20 shots to 11 shots over Norm. and Annette after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: In this game, Skip.Alan Clark and John McDonagh just led 8 shots to 6 shots after the 8th end over Skip. Robert Bourke and Rhonda Henry, who were down 9 shots to 17 shots after the 15th end. Both teams each scored 3 shots with Alan and John victorious 20 shots to 12 shots over Robert and Rhonda after the 21st end.
Saturday, January 6
It was a perfect Summer afternoon for playing Lawn Bowls at " The Greens on William " on Saturday afternoon, where 30 of our Club Bowlers and 6 visiting Bowlers nominated to play 6 games of Social Bowls. Sue Murray and Merle Stephens from The Majellan Bowling Club and 4 Bowlers from The Cowra Bowling Club were welcomed to the City, by the Matchroom Game selector, Robert Bourke.
Game No. 1: In an interesting game of Lawn bowls, Skip. Ray Noonan, Steve Sculthorpe ( Cowra.) and Grant Brunton were leading 10 shots to 6 shots after the 8th end over Skip. Bryan Bromfield, John McDonagh and Robert Foster, who won the next 3 ends to lead12 shots to 10 shots. Then Team Noonan won the next 3 ends to lead 19 shots to12 shots over Team Bromfield , who won the next 3 ends to be just down 17 shots to 19 shots to Team Noonan, who won the next 3 ends to lead 26 shots to 17 shots after the 20th end. Team Bromfield scored 4 shots on the 21st end, but were defeated by Team Noonan, 26 shots to 21 shots.
Game No. 2: On the 7th end, Skip. Paul Reece, Bob Morgan ( Cowra.) and Phillip Murray scored 2 shots to level the scores at 5 shots all with Skip. Luke Dobbie, Daniel Prasad and Jim Grives, who scored 11 shots to 5 shots to lead 16 shots to 10 shots after the 16th end. Although, Team Reece scored 6 shots to 3 shots, Team Dobbie defeated Team Reece 19 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: When the Teams were read out for this game, it was thought that it may be the " Match of the Day." But after the 11th end, Skip. Anthony Morrissey, Robert Bourke and Jack Smith were leading 17 shots to 7 shots against Skip.Chris, Stafford, Robert Lindsay ( Birthday Bowler.) and Bruce Rich. Then Team Morrissey took control of the game, scoring 13 shots to 2 shots.( Which included a " Handy 5 shots. " ) on the 18th end, to be victorious 30 shots to 12 shots after the 21st end over Team Stafford.
Game No. 4: After the 5th end, Skip. Garry Hotham, Trevor Kellock and Judy Rodenhuis were leading 9 shots to Nil over Skip.Ray Fitzalan, Pat Duff and Barry McPherson, who scored 12 shots to 8 shots, but were still down, 12 shots to 17shots after the 14th end.Team Fitzalan then won the next 6 consecutive ends scoring 9 shots to lead 21 shots to 17 shots over Team Hotham, who scored One shot on the 21 st end , but were still down 18 shots to 21 shots to Team Fitzalan.
Game No. 5: On the 6th end Skip. Norm.Hayes, Louise Hall and Sonya Morgan ( Cowra.) scored One shot to level the scores at 4 shots all with Skip.Denis Oxley, Sue Murray and Merle Stephens ( Both from Mejellan.) Then, Team Hayes led 11 shots to 7 shots over Team Oxley after the 11th end. Team Hayes took control of the game by winning the next 6 consecutive ends scoring 9 shots to lead Team Oxley, 20 shots to 7 shots. Finally, Team Hayes scored 9 shots ( Which included a Magnificent 7 shots on the 20th end.) to be successful 29 shots to 11 shots over Team Oxley.
Game No. 6: Beginning very well, Skip. Ian Schofield, Ian Shaw and Margaret Miller led 7 shots to Nil after the 4th end over Skip. Kevin Miller, Paul Rodenhuis and Sue Sculthorpe ( Cowra.) Team Schofield continued their supremacy in this game as they were leading 18 shots to 3 shots after the 14th end. Finally they were victorious 25 shots to 8 shots against Team Miller after the 20th end.
Many thanks to our Bathurst Red Rooster Take - Away for donating their delicious Chicken Dinner for our Lucky Draw. Our winner today was Phillip Murray.
