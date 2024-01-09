Sealing the deal: Expect disruptions during roadwork in villages

A SPRAY-SEALING spree in villages to Bathurst's south and north will require lane closures and reduced speed limits.
Transport for NSW says contractors will be spray-sealing the roads in the region between Monday, January 15 and Thursday, January 25 in order to provide an improved surface.
Work will be carried out at:
Transport for NSW says work at each location will be carried out on a weekday between 7am and 6pm, weather permitting, and changed traffic conditions will include lane closures, intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits of 40 kilometres an hour.
Outside of work hours, speed limits will return to the posted speed limits.
Meanwhile, a rest area on the Mitchell Highway, about 20 kilometres east of Bathurst, closed temporarily on Tuesday, January 9 while work is carried out.
Transport for NSW says the work includes widening the rest area, asphalting the accesses and installing a new safety barrier as part of the Vittoria Curve safety upgrade on the highway.
Work hours will be 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and work is expected to take eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says alternative rest area options can be found at nswroads.work/restareamap.
