Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

'The nervousness wore off': What I learned from my first time in jail

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 10 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The walls of Lithgow Correctional Centre. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
The walls of Lithgow Correctional Centre. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

As the door that is the difference between freedom and confinement for the inmates of Lithgow Correctional Centre closed behind me, I felt completely out of my element.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.