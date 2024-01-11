Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

It's all fun and games at the Bathurst PCYC these school holidays

Updated January 12 2024 - 10:08am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE school holidays are in full swing and the Bathurst PCYC is there to make sure kids across the city have plenty of ways to enjoy their break.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.