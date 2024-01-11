It's all fun and games at the Bathurst PCYC these school holidays

THE school holidays are in full swing and the Bathurst PCYC is there to make sure kids across the city have plenty of ways to enjoy their break.
Each school holiday period, the club offers a timetable of full-day activities, with something to suit every child.
On January 9, 2024, there was a mix of physical activity and arts and crafts for kids to enjoy.
The day's schedule included painting, puzzles, basketball, foam pit play and parkour.
A large number of children were there and fully engaged in what the activity officers had planned for them.
Bathurst PCYC will continue to offer activities for the remainder of the summer school holidays.
The activities are suited to children aged five to 13 years old.
To find out more about what will be on offer each day, visit the PCYC's official website.
Bookings can be made by calling the club on 6331 2191.
