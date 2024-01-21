Strategic thinking: North's proposal to make the most of land sales

COUNCILLOR Ian North wants to establish a new funding source for strategic planning projects, with land sales the key piece of the puzzle to make it all work.
Bathurst Regional Council is set to embark on its first major land release in around four years when it releases approximately 90 lots in the new Windy 1100 subdivision in early to mid 2024.
Cr North is proposing for 10 per cent of the money from those land sales, and all others moving forward, be set aside in a new fund.
Ten per cent of the sales from Windy 1100 would be a significant amount of money to establish the fund.
"You'd potentially be talking into millions," Cr North said.
Those funds, he said, would be specifically for strategic planning projects and could be drawn upon at any time, rather than being allocated in full during council's budget process.
"It isn't spent for the sake of spending it," he said.
"It isn't something that's a budgetary thing to be exhausted, it's a fund that the councillors establish and control based on the strategic actions they want moving forward."
But just what projects would fall under the banner of strategic planning?
Cr North said it could be a broad range of things, but any suggestions would be assessed by the councillors, who must agree that a project has strategic planning benefits.
Some examples he offered were fixing the road out to Chifley Dam, which gets more use when the aqua park is in operation, and additions of walking tracks to parkland for community use.
"It's up to the council of the day. That's why you've got nine elected councillors and they work together to say these are the sort of things we're looking for," he said.
Cr North has asked for a working party with councillors and senior staff to discuss the idea of setting aside 10 per cent of all land sales into a fund designated for strategic planning projects.
If he feels that the process is not moving quick enough, he said he will put a notice of motion to the council in March, 2024.
He said it's important for this to be established ahead of the next election, and in light of the tightening of belts at the state and federal government levels, which will limit grant opportunities.
"I think you've got to put money away to achieve things," Cr North said.
"The state and federal government for a good couple of terms are going to be struggling with the grants and the funding they used to give out, because every state in Australia and the federal government, it's tight.
"We've all got to work together. We've got to work smarter and I think this [idea] is working a lot smarter."
