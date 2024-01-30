Struggling to keep up with the digital age? The library has you covered

AVOIDING scams, keeping in touch with family, and feeling confident on smart devices are just some of the things taught at the library's Computer Coffee Club sessions.
After a successful inaugural year, the Bathurst Library is bringing back the club, and inviting anyone interested in sharpening up their tech skills.
Raymond and Carol Ang regularly made the trip to Bathurst during the 2023 classes, and both gained some great skills and knowledge.
While Mrs Ang is pretty handy with technology due to her work as a medical secretary, for Mr Ang the digital world is a little more difficult to grasp.
But he learns something new every time.
"I'm an electrician and when I did my apprenticeship we didn't have computers, it was all hand-written invoices," he said.
"All the young fellas now they're right into it."
The monthly club focuses on different topics each session, with the aim of helping members build their technology skills in a fun and friendly environment.
In addition to learning new and important skills for the digital age, the sessions also provide members with free afternoon tea.
And it's the social side that really adds to the experience for Mr Ang.
"A little bit sticks every time, it's been good," he said.
"Plus I get to talk to all the people around my age and we have a couple of coffees.
"It's not daunting, you can sit there and say nothing if you want, but every time you seem to pick up something new."
The first Computer Coffee Club session will be held at the Bathurst Library on February 7, 2024, from 2pm-4pm.
The sessions are free to attend and open to anybody, members and non-members of the library.
Mr Ang said it's a very welcoming environment and it doesn't matter how bad you think you are with technology, nobody judges you and the staff are more than happy to revisit topics if you have questions.
To register for the free event, or to find out more information, contact the library on 6333 6281.
