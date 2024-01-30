Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Struggling to keep up with the digital age? The library has you covered

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 1 2024 - 11:37am, first published January 30 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AVOIDING scams, keeping in touch with family, and feeling confident on smart devices are just some of the things taught at the library's Computer Coffee Club sessions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.