'I didn't think I was': Man points finger at speedo for latest speeding bust

AN INACCURATE speedometer has seen a 21-year-old add to his growing driving history after he was caught speeding, a court has heard.
Joshua Jay Evans of Parnham Street, West Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 to plead guilty to speeding 10 kilometres over the limit as a Provisional 2 driver.
Court documents state Evans was caught on a radar just after 4pm on October 9, 2023 travelling between 110 kilometres an hour and 120km/h along O'Connell Road.
The area is a signposted 100km zone.
When speaking with police, Evans said "I didn't think I was over".
During sentencing, a self-represented Evans told the court the speedometer in the ute he bought three weeks prior to the offence "said I was going 100" at the time.
"But I did a test [after this] and found it was out by 10 kilometres," he said.
"This is not a very good start to your driving history," Magistrate Geoff Hyatt said to Evans, who had prior speeding matters on his record.
Evans was convicted and fined $170.
