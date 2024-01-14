Western Advocate
'I didn't think I was': Man points finger at speedo for latest speeding bust

By Court Reporter
Updated January 14 2024 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
AN INACCURATE speedometer has seen a 21-year-old add to his growing driving history after he was caught speeding, a court has heard.

