Why Bathurst's netball courts are fenced off to the public

THE netball courts at the John Matthews Sporting Complex are getting a facelift.
Bathurst Regional Council has fenced off the courts near Durham Street to enable them to undergo preventative maintenance, ensuring they remain in good condition for as long as possible.
Council's recreation manager, Mark Kimbel, said six of the eight courts in the complex are going to receive treatment this financial year.
"Works are funded by council and have been programmed as part of its ongoing maintenance program to ensure the protection of the rubber-based courts at the Netball complex," he said.
"The scope of works to be under taken this year is for the resurface painting of six courts, and will involve the washing of the existing court surface and then the application of a new acrylic sports paint and re-line marking."
The other two courts at the John Matthews Sporting Complex underwent the same treatment in the previous financial year, and therefore do not need to be repainted at this time.
Mr Kimbel said the project is anticipated to cost in the vicinity of $80,000.
The works are occurring outside of netball season in Bathurst, which typically runs from late April to mid September each year.
