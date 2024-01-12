Good news for Gormans Hill: Community identity was part of new park's official opening

AN almost $250,000 transformation of a park in Bathurst's south has officially opened.
Work got started in mid-2023 on the upgrade to the park, opposite Catholic Healthcare on Gormans Hill Road, which aimed to make it accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
At the recent official opening was Alan McMillen, who gives his time to assist with maintenance and upkeep in the park and who wrote the book Gormans Hill: Good Times, Fond Memories.
Mr McMillen's parents built the first shop at Gormans Hill in 1955, which Mr McMillen later took over and ran until 1979.
"We could always tell you who everyone was, what house they were from, what they did. It all revolved around the shop back then," he told the Western Advocate in 2013.
Bathurst Regional Council said the new play space at Gormans Hill Park had been created in accordance with the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play guidelines.
Mayor Jess Jennings said the infrastructure upgrade "is essential for our community and demonstrates our commitment towards providing play spaces within our community that meet the principles of Everyone Can Play".
"Council's desire is to provide inclusive play spaces for everyone - young and old, families and carers, and people of all abilities and backgrounds," Cr Jennings said.
He was joined by Stephen Lawrence, Labor's duty Member of the Legislative Council for Bathurst, in officially opening the park.
Mr Lawrence - a former Dubbo mayor who was in Bathurst recently for the opening of new lanes on the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan - said the upgrade has created a new hub for families in the area.
"The playground features the latest in play equipment and design standards so that all of the community can enjoy the space.
"It still retains a link to its past with the original trees planted in the area 30 years ago providing shade while the new landscaping and swings mean a new generation can enjoy the space."
Council says the upgraded park includes new play equipment, natural landscape structures, seating, an all-weather access path network, garden beds, tree planting, lawn areas and an irrigation system.
The NSW Government contributed $200,000 to the design and upgrade of the park and council contributed $41,000 to complete the project.
As well as Mr McMillen, council says Clive Selley gives his time to assist with maintenance and upkeep in the park.
