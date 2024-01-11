Western Advocate
GruppeM Racing confirms their return to Bathurst 12 Hour

January 11 2024 - 12:30pm
FRESH from claiming victory at the Gulf 12 Hours in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Bathurst 12 Hour's most successful international teams has confirmed their return for the 2024 event.

