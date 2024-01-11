GruppeM Racing confirms their return to Bathurst 12 Hour

FRESH from claiming victory at the Gulf 12 Hours in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Bathurst 12 Hour's most successful international teams has confirmed their return for the 2024 event.
Mercedes-AMG Team GruppeM Racing will tackle their fourth edition of Australia's International Enduro, in a bid to build on sustained prior success and target victory for the first time.
The team, which operates from Hong Kong and Germany, has become one of the most consistently successful international teams in Bathurst 12 Hour history.
In three visits the team has never qualified lower than third and has crossed the line in the top three each year.
GruppeM first entered the race in 2019, scoring the Allan Simonsen Pole Award with Raffaele Marciello before the fast Italian then paired with Maximilian Buhk and Maximilian Goetz to lead 34 laps and ultimately finished third.
The team returned the following year and for a time had looked to go one position better than their debut.
With Marciello and Buhk joined by Felipe Fraga, the team qualified third and crossed the line second behind the winning Bentley Continental GT3 - only to be penalised post-race for a pit lane infringement during their final pit stop, ultimately classified sixth.
A two-year Covid-forced break saw GruppeM return in style last year.
Maro Engel scored the team's second Allan Simonsen pole award with a stunning 2:00.8819 lap at the end of the shoot out qualifying.
Engel, Marciello and Mikael Grenier went on to lead 144 laps - the most ever by a car that did not win - before going on to finish third.
A mechanical issue with a balance of performance data logger in the team's AMG GT3 saw them forced to complete a late, unscheduled pitstop before to an on-track clash as Engel battled with ultimate winner Jules Gounon for the lead, also cost them time.
However, their remarkable comeback saw Engel haul in the leaders, crossing the line third just 1.4 seconds behind the winning Mercedes-AMG.
Founded in the early 2000s, GruppeM has achieved much in its long history including becoming the first Asian team to become an official Mercedes-AMG Performance team.
The team has claimed the Suzuka 10 Hours and the 2019 FIA GT3 World Cup at Macau - adding victory in the 2023 Gulf 12 Hours to their roster of success late last year.
The team are still to announce their driver combination for the 12 Hour entry.
