Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Cigarette craving spells trouble for woman who scratched a man

By Court Reporter
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN outburst over a cigarette has ended in a criminal conviction for a woman, who scratched and pushed a man because of her "attitude".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.