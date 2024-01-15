Cigarette craving spells trouble for woman who scratched a man

AN outburst over a cigarette has ended in a criminal conviction for a woman, who scratched and pushed a man because of her "attitude".
Alicia Myree Keefe, 43, of Rankin Street, Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having drugs.
Court documents state Keefe and a man were at a home in West Bathurst during the evening of December 7, 2023 when Keefe began yelling for a cigarette.
The victim tried to call police, but Keefe grabbed a phone from a shelf and pushed the victim away.
The court heard she then scratched the man before grabbing his arm and dragging him.
After police were notified about the incident, they went to the home and saw Keefe sitting on the front porch.
"Yeah, there was a tussle," she said.
"He's manipulative and locked me out, and I can be a (expletive), I got a bit of an attitude."
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
On an earlier occasion, police were patrolling the Bathurst CBD around 8.30pm on November 27 when they saw Keefe sitting on the footpath of Sydney Road and Rankin Street, court documents said.
A drunk Keefe was drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Cruiser as she spoke with police.
The court heard she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, officers found 1.65 grams of cannabis wrapped in foil inside of Keefe's purse.
Magistrate Geoff Hyatt read the charge against Keefe aloud in open court, before he found the matter proved in her absence.
Keefe was fined $1200.
