Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Registrations now open: join a long line of talented, inspiring young women

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 19 2024 - 11:54am, first published January 17 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S a little earlier than normal, but registrations for one of the Bathurst Show's staple events are now open.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.