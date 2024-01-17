Registrations now open: join a long line of talented, inspiring young women

IT'S a little earlier than normal, but registrations for one of the Bathurst Show's staple events are now open.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Anyone interested in competing in the 2024 Young Woman Ambassador event can now register online, with event steward Vicki Wilson excited to see what this year's group brings.
From engineers, to electricians, women studying medicine and veterinary science, Ms Wilson said participants come from all walks of life.
And that's exactly what the Young Woman Ambassador initiative is about, showing the range of talent and diversity among rural females in the Bathurst region.
"It's about encouraging young women to become leaders and promoting their important role in our regional community," she said.
"We have lovely young women here from all walks of life. Some are at university, some are in their own professions, some are working in town, some are on the land.
"They're all young girls who are involved in the community in some way."
All young women aged from 18 to 24, who live in the Bathurst region, are encouraged to register online via the Royal Bathurst Show website.
Registrations close on March 2, with the judging taking place at Bathurst Regional Council by three independent judges on March 9.
However, the winner won't be publicly announced until the Bathurst Show, which runs from April 12 to 14, to allow all of the competitors the chance to enjoy the lead up to the show.
And regardless of the outcome, Ms Wilson said the competition is a great chance for local girls to network.
Being part of the Young Woman Ambassador competition gives the participants the opportunity to meet new people and gain new experiences.
Ms Wilson also said for those curious about the event but not entirely sure if it's for them, feel free to get in contact and chat to her about any concerns.
"You can find all my contact details on our Facebook page," Ms Wilson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.