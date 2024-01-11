Driver of stolen Audi involved in police pursuit gets a taste of jail

A man has faced court after he was caught driving two stolen cars in the Central West, including an Audi that was involved in a police pursuit last year.
Duncan Dodd, who also goes by the surname Murphy, was charged with driving a stolen Holden Colorado, failing to appear in court, police pursuit, driving a stolen Audi Q3, drug possession, driving while unlicensed and possession of a restricted substance.
The 21-year-old from Adina Crescent, Orange, was sentenced in Orange Local Court on December 6, 2023.
He was already in custody and appeared via an audio visual link from jail.
According to documents supplied to the court, the Holden Colorado was stolen overnight on November 29, 2022, following a break and enter at the victim's house during which the keys were taken and used to steal the vehicle.
At 3.31pm the next day, Murphy drove the vehicle into the EG petrol station where a young passenger, filled it with $109.88 of diesel fuel.
Murphy was seen on CCTV getting in and out of the driver's seat of the vehicle and drove away without paying for the fuel.
The car was later recovered and Murphy was identified by forensic examination.
He was also charged with driving a stolen Audi Q3 last year.
About 10.30pm on July 12, 2023, police were patrolling South Terrace in Orange for the stolen Audi Q3 and saw it coming out of Davidson Court on South Terrace.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued driving east on South Terrace then turned north onto Lone Pine Avenue.
A police pursuit was started at 10.39pm and the stolen car continued to evade police driving through Orange in a dangerous manner.
The car crossed to the wrong side of the road on a number of occasions and didn't give way at multiple intersections.
It stopped in Anzac Place where Murphy was seen getting out of the driver's door and another male was seen exiting the front passenger vehicle.
Murphy was caught following a short foot pursuit in Glenroi Oval. He was arrested and taken back to Orange Police Station.
Following his arrest, police searched Murphy and found drugs in his possession including 0.8 grams of cannabis, 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and 0.5 grams of Buprenorphine strips.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said Murphy had recognised drugs as the "root of his offending".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the police pursuit cause "significant danger to the community" .
Magistrate David Day was presented with background information detailing Murphy's tough background which was connected to his drug use.
Mr Day said Murphy was introduced to cannabis by his family when he was 10 years old and his brothers introduced him to methamphetamine when he was 13.
He said Murphy had been in custody for four months and 22 days in the lead up to his December court appearance and it was his first time in custody.
However, he also accepted Sergeant Brien's comment about the danger caused by the police pursuit.
"Orange is a mining town, people are around all hours of the night," Mr Day said.
"It's a prevalent offence at Dubbo, here, Bathurst, Mudgee.
"I sometimes wonder if there's something in the water supply that makes people not stop when signalled by the police and then keep going for another 10 minutes or so."
Mr Day found that most of the offences crossed the custodial threshold but that the sentence could be served in the community.
Applying a 25 per cent discount for early guilty pleas Mr Day gave Murphy a total two-year intensive correction order for driving the stolen Holden Colorado and stolen Audi, failing to appear in court, police pursuit while driving recklessly, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.
He is subject to the ICO from December 6, 2023 to December 5, 2025, and will be required to participate in rehabilitation and treatment and abstain from drugs.
Murphy was also disqualified from driving for 12 months for the police pursuit and he was convicted without further penalty for driving while unlicensed.
