Straight from the artist's mouth: Hill End identity will speak at gallery

CERAMIC artist and Hill End identity Lino Alvarez Carrasco will discuss his new exhibition, Hill End Impressions, during an event at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery this Saturday.
The Mexican-born ceramicist, who describes himself as a landscape potter, moved his studio from Newtown, Sydney to Hill End 26 years ago.
"The landscape in my work is not literal, it is an expression of a subconscious experience that, through form, application of glazes and firing techniques, is realised," he says.
Hill End Impressions is a collection of vessels produced during 2023 that examines the artist's physical and spiritual connection to the landscape of Hill End.
The exhibition opened at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery in mid-December and will run until February 11.
The artist talk, this Saturday, January 13 at 11am, is free, but RSVP is required.
RSVP through the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery website.
