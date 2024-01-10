Western Advocate
Straight from the artist's mouth: Hill End identity will speak at gallery

Updated January 11 2024 - 10:31am, first published 10:09am
CERAMIC artist and Hill End identity Lino Alvarez Carrasco will discuss his new exhibition, Hill End Impressions, during an event at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery this Saturday.

