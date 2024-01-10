SECOND UPDATE: All lanes reopened in Blue Mountains after crash

11.30AM UPDATE
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
ALL eastbound lanes have reopened on the Great Western Highway at Faulconbridge following an earlier truck and car crash.
One of two eastbound lanes had been closed at Clifton Avenue, on the Katoomba side of the village.
The Transport Management Centre says motorists should continue to allow extra travel time as heavy eastbound traffic eases.
11AM UPDATE
THE Transport Management Centre says one eastbound lane of the Great Western Highway has reopened at Faulconbridge as the clean-up continues after a truck and car crash.
All eastbound lanes had been closed at Clifton Avenue, which is on the Katoomba side of the village.
One eastbound lane of the Great Western Highway is still closed and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time as traffic remains very heavy in the area, according to the Transport Management Centre.
Emergency services and traffic crews are still at the scene.
EARLIER
THE Great Western Highway is closed eastbound in the Blue Mountains in the latest troubles for the major route this holiday season.
The Transport Management Centre says the highway is closed eastbound at Faulconbridge due to a truck and car crash at Clifton Avenue, which is on the Katoomba side of the village.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as there is currently no suitable diversion.
Drivers already in the area are being asked to allow plenty of extra travel time as traffic is described as very heavy.
Emergency services are on site and traffic crews are responding, according to the Transport Management Centre.
The incident at Faulconbridge started at 10am on Thursday, January 11.
There were two incidents on the highway at Blackheath in less than 24 hours in the lead-up to Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.