Showcasing talent at top level: Bathurst players forge paths in capital cities

BATHURST has been fortunate enough to see a number of its top players making a splash in Sydney and Canberra's competitions in recent years.
The two top competitions in NSW and the ACT have become a happy hunting ground for many of Bathurst's most promising talent, and it's a trend that doesn't appear to slowing down in recent times.
The city awaits its next Trent Copeland or Jono Dean, who took the next step and broke through for Australian and Big Bash League honours respectively.
Is the next addition to that group among this list?
Here's how Bathurst talents have fared over the opening half of their 2023-24 seasons in capital city competitions.
Angus Parsons (Mosman 1st grade)
IT looked like it might have been a tough time of things for Parsons when he got hit for 76 runs in round three but he followed it up with the biggest statement performance of any Bathurst player in Sydney Premier Cricket this season.
Parsons took 6-58 against Sutherland and took a crucial catch to stop opposing opening batter Sam Konstas five runs short of a century - a game he won't forget in a hurry.
In the last round before Christmas Parsons claimed the key wicket of top scorer Mansukh Singh to help Mosman claim an important win over Fairfield-Liverpool, putting his side in third place at the midway point of the season.
Ben Mitchell (Randwick Petersham 1st grade)
MITCHELL is looking for a strong bounce back with the bat over the back half of the season as his Randwick Petersham side try and climb up the ladder from 11th spot.
The former St Pat's Old Boys man finished the 2022-23 season with eight half centuries across all competitions but is yet to break that barrier this time around.
The big silver lining for Mitchell is that he's already enjoyed premiership success this season after Randwick Petersham took out the Kingsgrove T20 Cup in a six wicket win over Gordon.
Callee Black (Penrith 1st grade)
BLACK showed early on that she's up for the challenge at the top level this season, scoring 52 against Northern District and taking leading figures of 2-25 in the same game.
She followed that up a few weeks later with identical figures of 2-12 in wins against Campbelltown Camden and Gordon, adding 25 with the bat in the latter victory.
Black also made the most of a few pushes up the order, staying out in the middle to be part of winning partnerships in big victories for Penrith.
Ella Tilburg (Penrith 1st grade)
IT'S exciting times for Tilburg as the Blayney player tests herself at the top level in 2023-24.
Tilburg's unbeaten five runs at the end of Penrith's innings against Campbelltown Camden would proved very valuable, as her side eventually scored a one run win in a thriller at Howell Oval.
While Tilburg still chases that breakthrough innings at the top level it's sure to be on the horizon as she continues to gain valuable experience.
Nic Broes (Queanbeyan 1st grade)
BROES didn't have to wait long to make a big impact with Queanbeyan in ACT Premier Cricket - smoking 154 runs in their dominant round two win over Eastlake.
The all-rounder has only made two other appearances for the team this season but made the most of his limited time, scoring 58 against Tuggeranong.
Broes also got himself on the wicket takers list in the last game before the mid-season break against Weston Creek Molonglo.
Hamish Siegert (Ginninderra 1st/2nd grade)
CANBERRA newcomer Siegert had a solid debut performance with a 24 run effort and had the opportunity to open the batting for his club for the following game.
He had a couple of second grade starts in the lead up to Christmas and will be looking to build a case for his promotion back up to the top side when the competition resumes.
Cooper Brien (Western Suburbs 2nd grade)
FOLLOWING a tough couple of innings to start the season the former Pat's opener hit 26 at a run a ball to help prop up Western Suburbs' total during a big win over Fairfield-Liverpool.
His breakthrough moment came against Sydney University in November where Brien hit an innings-best 65, almost leading the Magpies to a successful run chase at Pratten Park, and on top of that he notched up a 109 run effort in the Poidevin Gray shield.
Brien gave himself an early Christmas present with his second half century of the season, hitting 52 against Manly Warringah.
Max Hope (Sydney University 2nd grade)
THE former first grader was part of a great showcase of Bathurst talent against Western Suburbs, with Hope notching up 47 runs in the same game where Brien stood tall with the bat as well.
Hope followed that up with a 37 in a great stand with century-scorer Andrew Hazard in a win against St George.
His side side go into the back half of the season with a 6-3 record, good enough for sixth place on the second grade ladder.
Tom Siede (Sydney University 2nd/3rd grade)
SIEDE has enjoyed his share of second grade experience with Sydney Uni this year and is still on the hunt for his first big game with either bat or ball at that level.
An early highlight of Siede's season was his 50 runs against Northern District in Uni's third grade win, and he bettered that with an unbeaten 94 against St George at the same level.
Siede took what will be a big confidence-building wicket in Uni's most recent second grade match, helping the club earn a five wicket win over Penrith.
Tom Lynch (Sydney University 3rd/4th grade)
LYNCH was frustratingly stopped on 3 not out in the third grade side's rain-affected November clash against Eastern Suburbs and channelled that into a great follow up performance.
He helped put on a 77-run run stand with Siede in the clash against St George, scoring 33 runs of his own to finish as the second-highest scorer of the innings.
Lynch ended the first half of the season positively with a 37 run effort at opener in the team's third grade success against Penrith.
