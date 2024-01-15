Inspection under way as council works out path to reopening Machattie Park

BATHURST Regional Council is considering a staged reopening of Machattie Park once trees can be remediated in response to the damage caused by flying foxes.
Flying foxes, also known as bats, began to inhabit the park's trees in large numbers in the spring of 2023.
At the peak, it was estimated upwards of 20,000 were in the vicinity of the park, damaging the branches to the point of large limbs falling to the ground.
It posed a significant safety threat to the public, prompting the closure of Machattie Park from November 9, 2023.
Now, a specialist consulting arborist engaged by council has commenced an inspection of the trees to determine how badly they've been damaged by the colony.
Council's manager of recreation, Mark Kimbel, said a report is anticipated to be provided to council within the next few weeks with recommendations regarding remediation of the trees.
"The report is envisaged to identify the expected level of works required to be under taken to the trees in Machattie Park, which will be used to estimate the likely budget that will be needed in order to carry out the recommendations," he said.
"Council is yet to identify a budget source for this work."
While the inspection and reporting is expected to be complete by the end of January, actual remediation could still be months away.
Under legislation, council cannot conduct any work that disturbs the established colony.
However, it is possible the park could be reopened in stages, depending on what the arborist's reporting reveals.
"The inspection and reporting is likely to be completed by the end of January, with actual tree remediation works not likely to be able to commence until winter, when the flying foxes have departed Bathurst, funding permitted," Mr Kimbel said.
"Flying foxes are still within Machattie Park and under legislation, established flying fox colonies are not able to be disturbed.
"Conditional upon the findings of the tree inspection and report, council will consider opening sections of the park, if it is deemed safe and feasible to do so."
For the time being, members of the public need to stay out of Machattie Park.
Mr Kimbel reiterated that the safety threat still remains, despite diminishing numbers of flying foxes.
"Although the flying fox population has reduced to usual numbers that have been present in previous years, the risk to the public still remains, with many unseen detached branches likely to remain suspended within the canopy of most all large trees within the park," he said.
