Take note of night work on the highway to replace wire rope barriers

LANES will be closed and the speed limit will be reduced as wire rope barriers are replaced at two locations east of Bathurst tonight.
Transport for NSW says the night work, on Thursday, January 11, will be carried out from 8pm to 5am on the Great Western Highway at Mount Lambie, west of Lithgow, and Glanmire, east of Bathurst.
The changed traffic conditions during work hours will include single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour.
Transport for NSW is asking motorists to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes of travel time and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained.
