Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Take note of night work on the highway to replace wire rope barriers

Updated January 11 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Great Western Highway at Mount Lambie. Picture from Google Maps.
The Great Western Highway at Mount Lambie. Picture from Google Maps.

LANES will be closed and the speed limit will be reduced as wire rope barriers are replaced at two locations east of Bathurst tonight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.