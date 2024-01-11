A quick visit but a colourful one ... and the Elvis Express has now left the building

THERE were cartoon bars on the train carriage windows and a touch of glamour on the platform as the Elvis Express made the briefest of stops at Bathurst on Thursday afternoon.
Transport for NSW had warned that it would be a quick visit and so it proved: the train pulled in and was gone again within about three minutes, but it was more than enough time for a bit of the glitz of the long-term Parkes Elvis Festival to rub off on the Keppel Street station.
A few costumed passengers alighted to strike a pose or have their photo taken, including sideburn-sporting Taz Timtsis.
"We flew up from Melbourne and we're staying for the next few days in Parkes and then it's back to reality," he said.
"It's my first time here."
Train passenger service staff Linda Sheldon and Deborah Payne, meanwhile, stood out on the platform in their striking Elvis-era clothes.
"Every carriage has come alive. There's an entertainer in every carriage and people are singing and dancing. It's great," Ms Sheldon said.
Ms Payne, meanwhile, said the two of them do the Sydney to Dubbo XPT run regularly and they were happy to try something special for the trip to Parkes.
Waiting on the platform to see the train come in were Robyn Van Gemert and Cheryl Veness, who have both been to the Parkes Elvis Festival previously.
"The husband and I went about 10 or 12 years ago," Mrs Veness said.
"It's just fabulous for Parkes. It's a shame we haven't got something like that in Bathurst."
They both watch the Elvis Express train pull in to the Keppel Street station each year.
The theme for the festival in 2024 is Jailhouse Rock - hence the cartoon bars on the carriage windows that whizzed by as the train pulled out of Bathurst and set sail for Parkes.
