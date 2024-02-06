Unlocking financial freedom: important tips to set your future self up

BEING proactive in learning how to be smart with your savings while you're young will help set you up for life - and you don't have to make big sacrifices to do it.
According to a Bathurst financial adviser, there's no better time to get onto safeguarding your future than right now.
Chief Executive Officer at Brown & Associates Financial Edward Brown has been helping people set themselves up for the future for 25 years, and he has some general tips for the community to start off 2024.
While most people automatically think cutting back on takeaway coffees or not going out for dinner are some of the sacrifices that come with saving money, Ms Brown's message is quite the opposite.
"The main rule for most people, especially if we start at the younger end, is making it affordable," he said.
"In your 20s, the likelihood that you're going to save half your wage is ridiculous, you're out having fun.
"It's more about having allocations that you can cope with, and putting it somewhere that - as a younger person - you can't access on your card or phone on a Saturday night at 2am."
While an important part of saving money is budgeting, it doesn't mean having to go without.
It means being aware of where your money is going, any direct debits you have set up, and ensuring to include entertainment and social outings in the budget.
Then, you look at what you have leftover, and that is what can be invested.
While everyone experiences different circumstances and would need slightly different advice personalised to them, a general piece of guidance is being smart about where you invest money.
This is exactly what financial advisers like Mr Brown can help people with.
He said a great idea for people in their 20s and 30s is looking into investment management companies, where there's no penalty for accessing your money.
"Access is a huge thing," Mr Brown said.
"Where people are looking at saving for homes for example, as you get through your 20s and into your 30s, this sort of thing is awesome because you can access it if you need it."
Another reason why access and planning ahead is important, is because it's inevitable that at some stage during life, unforeseen circumstances arise that can lead to financial stress.
So, making sure you have all the correct plans in place and some savings behind you is incredibly important.
This situation, however, is something Mr Brown said a lot of people don't think about until it's too late, and they've become seriously injured or fallen terminally ill only to realise they don't have much backing them financially.
So, having adequate insurance and a will and testament organised are both important things Mr Brown speaks to clients about before they look at starting a savings account.
"There's a huge amount of steps to get through before you start saving, and the key piece is that once you have the insurance they cannot take it away from you," he said.
However, there is a lot of information to know before making big financial decisions, which is why he recommends speaking to a professional, like himself, to really understand how investing and saving money works, and knowing when is the right time to start.
"It's all about budgeting more than anything else," he said.
"If your budget's right and you've made the entertainment allocation as well, there might be a little smidge left over and that's the smidge you put over and that sits in an account that you can't see on your phone.
"But the key piece really is to talk to people like me."
Brown & Associates (Bathurst) Pty Ltd, trading as Brown & Associates Financial, is a Corporate Authorised Representative (No. 1284557) of Capstone Financial Planning Pty Ltd. ABN 24 093 733 969. AFSL No. 223135.
