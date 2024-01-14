Were you one of the smiling faces at the Kelso Hub for some Summer Fun?

OUTDOOR arcade games, league tag and laser tag kicked off the fun at the Kelso Community Hub for kids over the school holidays.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Holiday Break Summer Fun event run by Creative Community Concepts had kids outside, laughing, getting active and making new friends on Thursday, January 11.
After the games sessions, the kids were treated to a live performance by 'Pooka Entertainment', filled with magic, comedy and fun.
And after recuperating during Pooka's performance, the kids were back out on the grass for the colour run, where they enjoyed getting covered in colourful powders.
For those who missed out, never fear, as more dates are near.
The next event will be held on Thursday, January 18, and the next on January 25, from 10am to 1pm. So turn up and enjoy the fun.
A Western Advocate representative attended the first of the three summer fun events and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.