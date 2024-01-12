'High-profile acts' not ruled out for upcoming motor sport festival

THERE will be far more than car racing on offer when Bathurst hosts two major events on consecutive weekends in February.
The Bathurst 12 Hour will be held from February 16 to 18 at Mount Panorama, with the Bathurst 500 to follow from February 23 to 25.
Both events will be run by Supercars, with the latter a late edition to the calendar following the cancellation of the Newcastle 500, which was to be the season opener for the 2024 Supercars Championship.
Mayor Jess Jennings is keeping the exact details of the off-track activities to himself for now, but assures there will be some exciting things - and potentially some big names - in store.
"You can expect Kings Parade to be a hub of activity, particularly between the two events, from weekend to weekend," he said.
"And there will be a diverse mix of music, shows and entertainment, with a real range in audience appeal and profile and high-calibre performances."
There will also be other activations at venues around the Bathurst central business district.
"It's shaping up to be something that we haven't seen here for about 30 years, since the theatre media students from Charles Sturt University used to go down and put on street performances in Kings Parade, and there was bands, and music, and live performances and the place was really jumping," Cr Jennings said.
As for whether or not there will be some high-profile performers in Bathurst, as is common at other Supercars events, he hasn't ruled it out.
He confirmed there has been talk of making it happen.
"There is talk and there is action in the area of high-profile acts and entertainers, but I won't go any further than that," Cr Jennings said.
He did promise, though, that the entertainment planned for the event will be largely family friendly, so people of all ages can make the most of it.
The plans are expected to be revealed before the end of January, 2024.
Off-track activities have been a big focus of the planning for the motor sport festival.
Cr Jennings said it is "really important" for the Bathurst economy to draw people to the CBD when these major events arise.
"It's also important for the long-term profile of Bathurst, for people to come to Bathurst and not just stay on the mountain, but recognise that Bathurst the town has a lot to offer," he said.
"If we put a nice suite of professional performances and entertainment in there, plus our existing great bunch of venues ... there's plenty of places for people to go and make the most of what Bathurst has to offer."
