Take a deep dive and immerse yourself in this examination of the news | Tuned In

The Fourth Estate, broadcast on 2MCE at 5.30pm on Tuesday, holds a lens up to news coverage and current affairs across Australia.
It is described as "journalists on journalism", featuring a regular rotating panel of experts which include high profile names such as Quentin Dempster, Hamish Macdonald and Genevieve Jacobs.
Journalists from the community broadcasting sector have also been featured, including Frank Bonaccorso from the Bathurst-based National Radio News service.
Produced and hosted by Monica Attard and Anthony Dockrill, the program has critically covered issues including public interest journalism, journalism in exile, regional media and satire.
It also features one-on-one in-depth interviews that take a deeper dive into areas of expertise.
The program is produced at 2SER in Sydney and distributed to 2MCE through the Community Radio Network.
