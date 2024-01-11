Was this acceptable behaviour towards a tourist with a camera? | Letter

I AM a 59-year-old tourist who was staying overnight in Bathurst and was walking around various streets in the city, photographing and filming many of the beautiful old heritage buildings to be seen.
On Tuesday afternoon, I encountered a middle-aged man in a ute in Bathurst's CBD who yelled something unintelligible out to me out of his window in an aggressive manner while I was filming the heritage lampposts and buildings.
I made sure that I was not obstructing traffic and was in a safe location.
About 10 minutes later the same man drove back past me in his ute and while swerving an intersection corner, again yelled out of his window at me aggressively while I was standing on the side of the road.
Again, I could not make out what he was saying, apart from his hostile manner.
Do the fair-minded citizens of Bathurst think that this sort of behaviour is acceptable?
Tourists do bring a lot of money into the local economy and help keep the lifeblood of the city alive.
I would like to point out to the mayor and city councillors of Bathurst that this kind of behaviour is going on, that it is unacceptable and it should not be tolerated.
