Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Was this acceptable behaviour towards a tourist with a camera? | Letter

By B McKay
January 11 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's historic lamp posts are a favourite photographic feature for tourists to the city.
Bathurst's historic lamp posts are a favourite photographic feature for tourists to the city.

I AM a 59-year-old tourist who was staying overnight in Bathurst and was walking around various streets in the city, photographing and filming many of the beautiful old heritage buildings to be seen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.