Redbacks sit at the tail but have potential to make a run

The Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition enters its stretch of two-day fixtures that will ultimately decide who reaches the finals series.
And there's no team with more work to do than Bathurst City.
Redbacks currently sit at the bottom of the ladder going into the last four rounds of the regular season, but thanks to the close nature of the competition there's still plenty of time for the team to put it all together.
Skipper Mark Day put in a great showing in the last one-day game of the season against City Colts, scoring a team-high 58 runs, but the team failed to get the job done in the field.
It marks another game in the Redbacks' calendar where they've showed individual flashes of brilliance but haven't had enough players stepping up to the occasion.
Day and his team will look to piece it all together against Rugby Union over the next two Saturdays at Morse Park - a team that Redbacks defeated way back in the opening round of this season.
"It's a really close comp this year. You've got Cavs, who appeared to be running away with it, but CYMS knocked them off before Christmas which was good for the comp," he said.
"The other five of us are very close. We've been in a lot of our games and in winning positions in most of them, but we haven't been able to capitalise on those when they've come around. That's just cricket.
"There's been some great individual performances. Mocko [Clint Moxon] is having a blinder of a season again. Cohen [Schubert] has over 200 runs with the bat, Liam Cain's got 10 wickets and I've decided to turn up this season after a slow start.
"Everyone's contributed at different points. We're just yet to put it all together."
Redbacks may have got the better of Rugby Union once already this season, though to Day it's a win that feels like an eternity ago.
Bathurst City claimed a 56-run win on that day thanks mostly to a brilliant team effort in the field.
Still, Day's got belief his team can repeat that effort in the two-day format.
And considering that an outright win in a two-day game carries a maximum 12-point prize there's plenty of motivation to give it everything.
"That first game feels like it was a lifetime ago. I'd almost forgotten about it," Day said.
"It doesn't matter that we got the win on Rugby last time. They've really turned things around this season. I said at the start of the season they'd be one of the teams right up there at the end of it.
"I was a bit surprised with how they started but they're getting back into what I thought they'd be doing. They've got some great players but I'd still back our guys to get the job done over the next two weeks.
"I'd say that we're a two-day team. It would have been nice to put ourselves in a position to win more of our one-day games but we think a lot of our game is suited to two-day cricket, so we're looking forward to a couple of games of that."
In other games this round St Pat's Old Boys host Cavaliers at the Sportsground while Orange CYMS play Orange City at Riawena Oval.
City Colts have the bye.
