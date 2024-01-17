Geoff Brown's cycle of life as a biker, banker, businessman and beloved man

CYCLING through Europe, Edgell Jog committee treasurer, founder of Brown & Associates Financial Planning, and a dedicated family man - Geoffrey Earnest Brown's life was a true adventure.
It was a life filled to the brim with exploring, sporting commitments, educating people and raising his family with wife Edwina.
Born in Seaforth, Northern Sydney, on June 25, 1941, Mr Brown was the first of two children to parents Gwen and Ernest, with younger brother Wayne coming along five years later.
After completing his senior education at North Sydney Boys High School, Mr Brown joined the Commercial Banking Company (CBC Bank).
But like a moth drawn to a flame, Mr Brown was overcome by an urge to travel, explore the world and go on adventures.
So, he left the bank and went on a three-year overseas trip, where he experienced different cultures and enjoyed cycling through new places - a passion he discovered at the age of 14.
And it was through cycling that Mr Brown met some of the most significant people in his life.
The first being his good friends Ron Beach and Bruce James, with Mr Beach joining him on his three-year adventure overseas in Europe.
Together the young pair created amazing memories cycling, meeting new people and immersing themselves in the enchanting world of jazz music.
But the most significant person Mr Brown met through cycling was Edwina, who he married in 1967.
In a sweet sentiment, Mr Brown had a sapphire ring he'd received when placing second in the prestigious Grafton to Inverell cycling event, made into the beautiful engagement ring he proposed with.
The couple then began their family in 1971, with the birth of their first child Heidi, followed by David in 1971 and Edward in 1977.
After returning from his travels, Mr Brown recommenced his work with the CBC Bank, and was the manager of the Merriwa branch in the Hunter Valley when his children were young.
The family then moved to Young, where Mr Brown continued work as a bank manager and the family enjoyed very happy times.
Mr Brown involved himself with many sporting clubs in the area, including the cycling club and the polo club.
The family made some great friends in Young and enjoyed days out at the polo, races or rugby.
Then, in 1981, the family were on the move again, this time to Bathurst, where they finally found their forever home.
Mr Brown's love of involving himself in the community led him to create many friends and memories in Bathurst.
Of course, he was involved with the cycling club, but he was also on the Edgell Jog committee, where he enjoyed the role of treasurer for 23 years.
And while he loved immersing himself in what the community already had, he felt there was something missing.
So, Mr Brown, with the help of his beloved wife, initiated the Bathurst Marathon, Half Marathon and 10-kilometre races.
His enthusiasm was infectious - and for his family, non-optional - so each year the kids would put on their running shoes and pray to the heavens above when they got to the bottom of Esrom Street in the annual Edgell Jog.
In 1986, Mr Brown left his job with the CBC Bank and took a leap, starting his own financial planning business - Brown & Associates.
The venture was very successful and Mr Brown made a living out of helping others make a living, with Brown & Associates now in its 38th year of business, under the guidance of his son Edward.
While dedicated to his work and clients, Mr Brown always had time for his children and helping them in their sporting endeavours.
So much so, not even a cold pool filled with frozen mice during a mouse plague was enough to take the kids home and miss training that day - much to their horror.
Mr Brown rarely missed a swimming carnival, athletics meet, rugby match or hockey game.
Rain, hail or shine, he was there supporting his children, and he showed the same dedication to his grandchildren when they came along.
But Mr Brown's dedication to the community was just as important to him, and he was recognised multiple times for this throughout his life.
He received a Golden Shoe award from the Runners World magazine, an Australian Sports Achievement Medal in 2000, and was appointed a Bathurst Living Legend in 2016.
Mr Brown was known and loved by many for his humour, quick-wit and famous one-liners.
But also for his dedication to everyone and everything he loved.
Mr Brown's fulfilling life came to an end on January 3, 2024, when he died peacefully at St Catherine's Residential Aged Care.
And, while no longer around to offer words of wisdom after a sporting event, or have everyone in stitches with something he said at the dinner table, Mr Brown's infectious personality and love of adventure will live on through his children and grandchildren.
