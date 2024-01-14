'Until further notice': No end in sight for daily air monitoring at old gasworks

BATHURST Regional Council says it has been "kept informed" about the investigations into the former gasworks site on Russell Street.
And the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) says daily air monitoring will be required at the site - which is owned by Crown Lands, but where the lease is held by gas company Jemena - until further notice following an incident in mid-November.
The Western Advocate reported recently that air monitoring testing at the site on November 15 found that, at three monitoring locations, the concentration of asbestos fibres in the air was 0.03 fibres/mL.
Safework Australia requires a person who conducts a business to ensure that the airborne concentration of asbestos must not exceed 0.01 fibres/mL.
It led to the EPA issuing a clean-up notice to Jemena - which didn't operate the former gasworks at the site, but which acquired the lease as part of a broader transaction - to undertake daily air monitoring at a number of locations and provide results to the EPA daily.
Jemena was also required to prepare an asbestos management plan, among other directions.
The Advocate contacted the EPA to confirm that the clean-up notice (which was issued on December 6 before a variation to that notice was issued on December 18) was still current.
"We require Jemena Pty Ltd to comply with all conditions in the issued clean-up notices, which includes reporting daily air monitoring results, until further notice," an EPA spokesperson said.
In terms of the next steps for the former gasworks, the EPA spokesperson said "further clean-up of the site would depend on planned future use".
"Crown Lands and Jemena are responsible for management of the site as owner and lessee," the spokesperson said.
The Advocate also asked Bathurst Regional Council whether there had been contact between council and Crown Lands in regards to the former gasworks in the past year.
"Council has been kept informed by Crown Lands about their continuing investigations into the old Gasworks site," director of environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said in a statement.
"This work is a necessary precursor to deciding future uses for the site."
The NSW Government announced, in mid-2022, that it would help Bathurst Regional Council establish whether there was contamination that needed cleaning up and any structural repairs that were required as a first step in transforming the disused, unloved site.
