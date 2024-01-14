From battles to bouquets: War, weddings and the night mail train to Sydney

The brides had endured up to almost five years of worry and heartache as they waited for their men to return home.
Some of the men had married or brought their fiancees from Britain, though many of the British brides had to sail to Australia in separate ships to their husbands.
Some 13,000 Australian soldiers had already been married while serving overseas during the First World War.
In 1919, another 5620 members of the AIF returned with their English brides on "bride ships".
Numbers of these couples met while the soldiers and airmen were in English hospitals. Others met in France and Belgium on leave, in billets or undertaking medical facilities, and even in army camps.
The Australian Government was surprised at the numbers of marriages and gave them a free trip to Australia.
Our photo this week from the Gregory photo collection, taken during April 1918, shows Mr Garrety and his bride in April 1918.
I have not been able to find out if Mr Garrety was a serviceman.
The bride wore a charming dress of white crepe de chic, enveloped in a long tulle veil and wreath of small summer blossoms.
She carried a shower bouquet and wore a beautifully engraved silver wristlet watch that had been given to her by the bridegroom.
The bride gave a present of a set of gold cufflinks to the bridegroom.
The couple departed Bathurst by the night mail train for Sydney, where they spent their honeymoon.
There were several Bathurst weddings during April 1918.
A mid-week evening wedding was celebrated at the Bathurst Methodist Church, the parties being Frank (second son of Mr and Mrs Pettett of Piper Street, Bathurst) and Essie (third daughter of Mr and Mrs Smith of Essington).
The ceremony was performed by the Rev. J.W. Collier.
The bride, who was given away by her brother-in-law, C. Mansell, was attired in a charming dress of white crepe de chine, enveloped in a long tulle veil and wreath of orange blossoms. She carried a shower bouquet.
Edna Smith, sister of the bride, attended her as bridesmaid, wearing a frock of white Indian crepe and a large black velvet hat.
Her gold wishbone brooch and bouquet of red dahlias were the bridegroom's gift.
Walter Pettett acted as best man.
Another wedding was celebrated at St. Francis' Church, O'Connell on a Monday: Alice Lucy (youngest daughter of Mr and Mrs Whittaker of "Rainville", O'Connell) and Owen Joseph (eldest son of Mr and Mrs McGrath of Mandurama).
The bride entered the church on the arm of her father, who gave her away.
She was attired in a handsome gown of cream charmeuse, relieved with georgette sleeves, and trimmed with hand-embroidered roses and true lovers' knots and silver stitchings.
The court train, which hung from her neck, was lined with pink silk, with embroidered rose and true lovers' knots.
She wore the customary wreath and veil, mop cap fashion, and carried a bouquet of cream cloth and gold roses and snow drops and asparagus ferns, with cream streamers, and also wore a gold necklet, set with rubies, which was the gift of the bridegroom.
Miss E.C. Whittaker, sister of the bride, was bridesmaid. She was in pale pink taffeta silk coat frock, silk collar and cuffs, and a girdle which hung from the waist, and the hat was to match.
She too carried a bouquet of pale pink roses, cactus dahlias, snow drops and asparagus ferns, with streamers, and wore a gold bangle, set with gems, which was the gift of the bridegroom.
