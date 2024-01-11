Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

People trapped after car crash on Mitchell Highway

William Davis
Dominic Unwin
By William Davis, and Dominic Unwin
January 11 2024 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People are trapped after a car crash at Shadforth on the Mitchell Highway on Thursday afternoon, January 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.