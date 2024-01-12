Bathurst's rising junior stars take on nation's best in Albury

FIVE of Bathurst Goldminers' rising stars can count themselves among the top regional talent in the country as they get set for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury.
Jada Shackleton, Lara Glasgow, Max Stiff, Jedd Davies and Cruz Monaghan are ready to show the rest of Australia's best country juniors what they're capable of when they line up for New South Wales at the week-long tournament.
All five representative players, along with Bathurst coach Emma Palmer, will be a part of the under 14s boys and girls competitions.
Palmer said it's great to see a healthy number of Bathurst players getting the opportunity to test themselves at this level.
"It's nice to see kids from the Western region being selected because it's a lot harder for them to get selected," she said.
"Selectors and coaches tend to see the kids from near the city a lot more, so it's nice that we can get five athletes chosen - especially in the youngest age group.
"That means they've been sighted earlier, and that puts them on the radar for future programs.
"It's nice as a coach to be selected, because there's less of them who get picked, so it's nice to be able to go away with them."
Ten Dubbo Rams players and a Lithgow Lazers representative also made the cut for the cup, increasing the region's presence.
The Bathurst group will be split up across three NSW sides in each of the boys and girls under 14s competitions.
Palmer said it's great for the players to gain exposure to teams beyond the Western Junior League competition and play alongside juniors from major regional centres.
"It means they can see what else is out there," she said.
"They're still so young as well. The year after will be the first year that they get a look in for state teams, and this is the first time they have been introduced to state programs.
"We're normally playing against teams from Dubbo and Orange but now they're exposed to those Newcastle and Illawarra kids. The kids from Albury and Coffs Harbour are also quite strong."
Under 16s and 18s competitions are also taking place across the week.
Bathurst was represented at last year's tournament by Pania Tapu, Beau Blattman and Tristan Wood.
