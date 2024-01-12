Welcome to Darwin-by-the-Macquarie: It's a sticky situation as our humidity hits the heights

Stand on the roped-off boundary of Machattie Park and hope for a breeze across the surface of Lake Spencer (less formally known as the duck pond).



Buy an ice-cream from Annie's and find somewhere shady and cool to eat it so it doesn't melt too quickly. An Antarctic station would be ideal if you have access to one.

Take a drive to Oberon, elevation 1113 metres. If that doesn't do the trick, go on to Black Springs, elevation 1210m.

Cast your mind back to last winter. In particular, June 23, 2023, when Bathurst's maximum was an invigorating 6.8 degrees.



Play under the sprinkler. Chifley Dam is at 100 per cent, so you don't have to feel too guilty.