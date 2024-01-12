Welcome to Darwin-by-the-Macquarie: It's a sticky situation as our humidity hits the heights

FEELING sweaty this January? Getting into a lather while doing the most ordinary things?
The Bureau of Meteorology's figures show you're not imagining it.
The relative humidity at the Bathurst Airport weather station has been a Darwin-like 80 per cent or above at 9am for six of the first 12 days of this year.
It was 100 per cent at 9am on Monday and Tuesday.
To put that in context, the long-term statistics for the Bathurst Airport weather station show the mean relative humidity at 9am on a January day is 67 per cent and the mean for 3pm on a January day is 40 per cent.
Relative humidity, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, is the "amount of moisture in the air as a percentage of the amount the air can actually hold".
Warmer air can hold more moisture than cooler air, according to the bureau, "which means that for a given amount of atmospheric moisture, RH (relative humidity) will be lower if air is warm than it would be if the air is cool".
That is reflected in the relative humidity recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station being higher at 9am than at 3pm on every day this month except for one (Monday, January 8, when it was 100 per cent at both times).
The Central Tablelands has had a stormy, unsettled January, though Bathurst has missed out on some of the big falls as the wet weather has rolled through.
Bathurst had rain on six of the first 11 days of the month, for a total of just under 38 millimetres in the airport rain gauge.
To the north, Mudgee has just under 64mm for the month so far. And to the east, Lithgow has racked up 103mm, including falls of 34mm, 29.8mm and 28.8mm in consecutive days.
