Seven decades of dedication earns Neil and Marlene platinum status

WHAT do you give someone who you've been married to for 70 years? Tradition says it should be platinum.
Known for it's density, durability and capacity to withstand even the most difficult of circumstances, it's no wonder that the precious metal is the perfect gift to represent such an impressive milestone.
And it's a milestone that Marlene (nee Pascoe) and Neil Keogh recently celebrated.
After meeting during their school years, when Mrs Keogh was attending a school in Rockley, and Mr Keogh was a student at St Pat's school, the couple hit it off.
They were married two years after meeting, at ages 17 and 19, respectively.
The young couple enjoyed a beautiful wedding ceremony on January 3, at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John in Bathurst, where they were officially named man and wife.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were joined by several of their loved ones at a hall by the Bathurst Railway Station, named the Railway Institute. This building is now home to the Bathurst Rail Museum.
The venue was decorated in pastel pinks and greens, and this tied in perfectly with the colours of the two bridesmaids and two flower girls, with coloured accents worn by two groomsmen on the day.
To capture their special occasion, the pair were photographed at Howlett's Studio along George Street.
Thanks to these photos, the couple have been able to properly reminisce on their special day for all the years that followed.
This included their 70th wedding anniversary celebrations that took place at the Riverview Care Community facility.
There, the couple were joined by other residents at a small party to honour the momentous occasion - one that few have had the privilege of experiencing.
During their 70 years together, Mr and Mrs Keogh had one child, who gave them two beautiful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
And as for the secret to 70 years of marriage, Mrs Keogh said she simply wasn't sure.
"I'm still looking for it; the secret," she said, laughing.
"I just think it's a lot of hard work."
