Driver involved in Mitchell Highway crash in a critical condition, police say

POLICE say a man is in a critical condition following a crash on the Mitchell Highway, west of Bathurst, on Thursday afternoon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to Shadforth, about 15 kilometres south of Orange, at about 4.15pm on Thursday, January 11 after reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a Toyota HiLux, according to police.
Police say they were told the vehicle left the road before hitting a tree.
The 73-year-old driver was trapped for a short time before he was released and treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The man was taken to Orange Hospital and then airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical but stable condition, according to police.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Mitchell Highway was closed in both directions at Shadforth after the crash and there were different diversions for light and heavy vehicles.
Light vehicles were sent on Vittoria Road to Millthorpe and then Millthorpe Road to rejoin the Mitchell Highway.
Heavy vehicles were sent on the Mid Western Highway from Bathurst to Blayney and then Millthorpe Road to rejoin the Mitchell Highway.
The highway reopened at about 5.30am on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.