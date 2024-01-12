Footage emerges of Orange star's freakish play

The 2023 rugby league season has long been done and dusted but footage has recently emerged of one of the year's highlights.
The Tom Nelson Premiership decider pitted the two standout under 18 teams in the region - Orange Hawks and Lithgow Workies Wolves.
Both rosters were stacked with talent and it's expected several will find themselves playing Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) first grade in 2024.
Hawks ultimately proved too strong, winning 42-12 at Dubbo's Apex Oval to complete an unbeaten season.
In amongst the tries and big hits was one highlight head and shoulders above the rest, courtesy of Hawks star Harry Wald.
The Western Rams and NSW under 17s representative enjoyed a breakthrough 2023, making his first grade debut for the Two Blues and being crowned under 18s top point scorer for Group 10.
He showed exactly why he is held in such high regard at the 55 minute mark in the decider as he stepped up to take a regulation goal line drop out after Workies had applied significant pressure on Hawks' line.
What happened next was scarcely believable - a 110 metre drop out.
Wald kicked the ball around 65 metres before it bounced, bamboozling Lithgow's players as it ultimately tumbled over their goal line.
Talk about turning defence into attack!
You can watch the full video above. Thank you to Lynda Haksteeg (Press Play Productions) and Western Rams Rugby League for making the footage available.
