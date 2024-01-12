Sisters join forces to secure indoor championships gold medal

SISTERS Tamsin Bunt and Bec Lee have each enjoyed their share of success at a high level in hockey.
But never have they been able to join forces and take out a national championship together.
That changed with their recent Hockey Australia Women's Open Indoor Championships gold medal, taking out the tournament with the Australian Capital Territory on their home courts.
The team was also coached by Bunt's husband, Jye, which added to the family glory.
The ACT took down their biggest rivals New South Wales 3-1 in the gold medal match.
ACT'S early 2-0 lead was cut back to a single goal early in the second half before Taylor Thompson's second goal of the match secured the victory.
The win adds to what's been a dream season of hockey for Bunt.
The former New South Wales representative made the move to ACT's program when she joined up with the Canberra Chill for the latest Hockey One competition.
The Chill enjoyed a magic run to the grand final, ultimately coming away with the silver, but now Bunt's gone one step better at another national event.
"It's been an amazing year for me and I'm so glad that I made the switch," Bunt said of the Canberra move.
"I made the switch for myself and my personal development and it's really worked out in my favour, getting the silver with the Chill in Hockey One and then winning gold here in indoor.
"Winning that gold with my sister and my husband coaching makes it even better."
Playing together at a national event was always something Bunt wanted to do with her sister.
Just doing that was a special moment for her - let alone winning the entire event.
"We've never played together at this level. We've played at state championships together for indoor and outdoor, with Bathurst," she said.
"We've played against each other many times - when I've played for NSW and she's played for ACT - and Jye's even coached against me at this level.
"It was such a wonderful win."
As a former Australian national indoor hockey team representative Bunt enjoys every opportunity she gets to play the faster variant of the game.
"I love every minute on the indoor pitch," she said.
"I went into my first training session for indoor nationals just a week after finishing up with the Chill. I was exhausted but still really happy to get ready for indoor."
All those positive emotions out of the victory were echoed by Lee.
Lee believes one the biggest contributing factors to the win was ACT's player rotations and belief in one another.
"Overall it was one of the most enjoyable tournaments I've ever played at. I felt that every person on the team was really valued and we all had an even amount of time out there," she said.
"That really helped build the culture of the team and played a big part in our win."
Lee has been a long time member of the Australian Capital Territory representative program, and was a podium finisher with the Canberra Strikers back in the Australian Hockey League.
She's experienced victory over NSW before at the indoor championships but this one means a lot more.
"In 2018 we got the bronze medal when we beat New South Wales," she said.
"We've beaten them before but never in a gold medal match. The atmosphere was amazing. Every seat was taken and everyone was cheering for us. I think that really helped us when times were looking tough.
"Obviously Tamsin played for New South Wales for a long time, but the move was a matter of convenience as well. We had to watch four games of hockey when we were up in Brisbane, so it was great to be able to play and stay together.
"It's great to have that family atmosphere. It was a really enjoyable time."
