'Naughty and cheeky' show at BMEC to pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

MARRIED at 15, and becoming a mother to four children all before her eighteenth birthday - that was the life of Loretta Lynn - and it was clearly a life worthy of a tribute show.
This is exactly why Amber Joy Poulton wrote, and also stars, in her own iteration of the 'Coal Miner's Daughter'; a show which pays tribute to the late legend, Loretta Lynn.
This show will be playing at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Thursday, February 8, from 7:30pm onwards.
Attendees can expect to encounter the life and works of arguably the most underrated country music star in the musical tribute performance, which weaves anecdotes and comedy among a catalogue of hits.
This will be the first time that the previously sold-out show has performed in Bathurst, something that Ms Poulton said she was very much looking forward to.
After starring as June Carter in a country music theatre show, Ms Poulton discovered a gap in the market for shows outlining the life and times of country music legends.
It was then that she stumbled upon the story of Loretta Lynn.
"I saw Loretta and I thought 'oh my gosh, I actually look a little bit like her' and the more I listened to her songs, the more I thought, she is actually really naughty, and cheeky, and I can actually resonate with that," Ms Poulton said.
"The more I learnt about her, the more I loved about her."
One of the many things that Ms Poulton loved about Loretta, was her capacity to overcome adversity, and to really make it during a time where the world really wasn't built for women.
She began her career while she was in her twenties, when she was still caring for her young children, and it spanned all the way until her death in 2022.
"Being a woman with kids and a husband, she still managed, in the 60s and 70s to have a career, which was unheard of at that time, especially in Kentucky," Ms Poulton said.
"So, she was a touring, recording artist, with all those kids and a troublesome marriage, so she's quite remarkable really.
"The other amazing thing is that she wrote her own songs. And back then, for women in country music ... they were handed songs to sing, written by men."
And these songs are what helped to earn her the status of country music legend.
Unafraid to cover controversial topics, Loretta was one of the first female artists to have a song banned from playing on the radio.
The song in question, 'The Pill', encouraged women to control their own reproductive rights by taking the contraceptive pill, and was then banned from the airways.
During her time as a performing artist, Loretta built and developed connections with Patsy Cline and other significant country stars of the time, which the show also pays tribute to.
"Then we have duets based on Conway Twitty and Willie Nelson, and songs by Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette, so it's a cracking show," Ms Poulton said.
"If you like country music, you'll love this theatre experience. If you don't like country music, you will after."
Tickets for the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' are on sale via the BMEC website.
