Bail refused for man accused of damaging cop cars

A MAN who is alleged to have smashed police cars during a late night outburst has told a court he needs to review footage before entering a plea.
Bradley John Petford, 52, of Russell Street, Bathurst appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) to Bathurst Local Court on January 9, 2024 to face a set of property damage charges.
Court documents allege that about 10.30pm on January 7, 2024 in Bathurst, Petford smashed the windscreen of a Hyundai Santa Fe belonging to the NSW Police.
He is also believed to have damaged the bonnet of a NSW Police Mitsubishi Pajero.
In a bid for bail, Petford's Legal Aid solicitor Lucy Maranga told the court her client had been travelling "quite steady" while on parole.
But, "issues" arose over the Christmas/New Year period due to the closure of facilities.
During the bail application, Ms Maranga said there was "bound to be a plea of not guilty" to the charges, but CCTV footage of the alleged incidents would first need to be reviewed.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier submitted that the community could not be protected from further offences from Petford - who the court heard has a 37-page record - should be released.
"Yes, there's a possibility of a full time custodial sentence but there may be alternatives," Ms Maranga said.
In refusing bail, Magistrate B Shield cited Petford's history of non-compliance with the court, the fact he was on parole at the time of the alleged offences, and that a sentence would likely be full time jail.
"Bail is refused for the protection of the community," Mr Shields said.
Petford will return to Bathurst Local Court on January 24 by AVL for plea or mention of the matter.
