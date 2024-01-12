"It helps": How one inmate makes the most of his time in Lithgow jail

Every day life in jail can be tedious, but Jack* is making the most of the time between now and rejoining the community.
"Day to day is like groundhog day. Watch the groundhog movie and that's exactly what jail is. Same thing every day. Working gets you out of the yard," Jack said.
Jack (not his real name) was transferred to Lithgow Correctional Centre two years ago, and since then he has been working towards his goals with his Case Manager.
"They're [Case Management] good, they helped me set little goals to work towards that eventual big goal, which is going home," he said.
Jack has served seven years and still has five to go, but he said that working hard with Corrective Service Industries (CSI) helps him form a routine.
"I have worked all my life and the work makes it go quick and gives you a bit more satisfaction out of each day," he said.
"It's good. I think all prisoners should have work programs. It helps inmates out, gives them skills for when they go home. There should be more emphasis on it."
Presently, Jack is working on the refurbishment of a cell block by rebuilding a wall in the common area and repairing shower facilities.
After working hours are finished, Jack likes to read the newspaper, watch TV and further his knowledge by completing study.
"I do quite a bit of external study through the chapel here. So I use that to pass my time. And that's part of my case management plan, as well," he said.
Jack said work has benefited in maintaining his mental health and mixing the days up while living in the Correctional Centre.
"Work helps with your mental health, I think. It does for me and it does for other guys that I've talked to because it gives you something different," he said.
"You see people from different wings and different pods. So, it's that exposure to other people as well."
Jack said his goals within the facility are to increase his skills and maintain good behaviour as he aims for returning to the community and his loved ones.
"As far as jail, I want to keep doing the right thing, getting to the next classification and just working towards parole," He said.
"That's really what the goal is- to go home safely to families."
*Name changed for de identification purposes.
