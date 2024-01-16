Radar busts speedster travelling at more than double the speed limit

A MAN has told a court he has "more respect" for his licence after he was caught speeding double the limit.
Luke Arthur Watson, 34, of Scotford Place, Windradyne pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 9, 2024 to exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres an hour.
Court documents state Watson was caught on radar just before 8am on August 10, 2023 travelling at 113km in a 50km zone along the Ophir Road in Abercrombie.
During sentencing, Magistrate Geoff Hyatt called Watson's driving "gravely irresponsible" when considering the risk to himself and the wider community.
"I feel like I have more respect for my licence now after realising the consequences of my actions," a self-represented Watson said.
"It was a general lack of knowledge."
Watson was convicted and fined $2750.
He was also disqualified from getting behind the wheel for six months.
