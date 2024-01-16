Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Radar busts speedster travelling at more than double the speed limit

By Court Reporter
Updated January 16 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has told a court he has "more respect" for his licence after he was caught speeding double the limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.