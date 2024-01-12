Key is finding the balance as city expands

TWO stories in the past week neatly capture some of the sacrifices required as Bathurst continues its robust growth.
The first? The opening of new traffic lights at PJ Moodie Memorial Drive, one of the final steps in the widening of the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan.
It's hard to imagine that any local would be disappointed that the eastern edge of the city now has new lanes - and an 80 kilometre-an-hour speed limit (as opposed to the construction speed limit) to accompany it.
Likewise, new traffic lights at PJ Moodie can hardly be begrudged when vehicles coming from the airport would, otherwise, have had to find their way across a number of lanes of active traffic to turn towards the city.
And yet? And yet the PJ Moodie addition makes a grand new total of 12 traffic lights on the highway from Raglan through to the Blayney end of Stewart Street - a journey of ever more epic proportions for those who find themselves on the wrong side of the green-red sequence.
The second story of the past week that fits into this category was the look back on the city's top residential property sales of 2023.
It was an eyebrow-raising list: a series of $1.2 million and above homes stretching from the inner city to the outskirts and culminating in $4.02 million for the sprawling "Blair Athol" in Keppel Street.
As is always the case when it comes to such real estate stories, it would have made for exciting reading for those with a house in Bathurst who have been wondering about its worth.
But for those looking to find a way into the local property market? They surely would have read the list through splayed fingers.
And that's the thing when you live in a growing, expanding city like ours.
A bigger population brings benefits - more customers for the shops of our CBD, more employment, more diversity, more entrepreneurs, more demand for those wanting to sell their house - but it also brings challenges.
Bathurst's aim should be to find a way to balance the two.
We can't help it if we're popular. We can't help it if others are working out what we've long known: that our city offers the best of all worlds.
What is in our power is to do everything we can to ensure that, as we welcome hundreds of new residents, we don't lose what attracted them to Bathurst in the first place.
