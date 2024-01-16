Snorting drugs, drinking alcohol at a house party puts man in firing line

A "DANGER" to society has been banned from driving after he was caught behind the wheel moments after snorting cocaine and drinking alcohol.
Dyllan Wayne Gredka, 25, of Cole Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 for driving with alcohol (mid-range) and drugs in his system.
According to court documents, Gredka was travelling along Durham Street in Bathurst just before 2am on August 29, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
Once Gredka parked at the nearby Shell Service Station, he was spoken to by police who noticed he smelt of alcohol, had glazed eyes and struggled communicating.
Gredka confessed to having a number of drinks at a house party that night.
Then, he was breath tested for alcohol.
After he gave a positive roadside reading, Gredka was taken to Bathurst Police Station where he blew a second reading of 0.131.
Court documents reveal Gredka, while in police custody, admitted to snorting cocaine at the same party.
Cocaine, as well as cannabis, was then detected in his system through a preliminary drug test.
Gredka was described in open court by his Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie as someone "otherwise of good character".
But, Magistrate Brett Shields was unimpressed by Gredka, who he described as "a danger to everyone".
"You've got to stop it, sir," Mr Shields said.
Gredka was convicted and banned from driving for six months, with the automatic interlock order attached.
