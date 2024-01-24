'Lowly' act sees man locked up after threatening to 'bash and cave' heads

SPITTING in the face of jail staff after making threats to "bash and cave" heads has landed an inmate with another prison stint.
Dylan Meyers, 24, appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from Long Bay Correctional Centre to Bathurst Local Court on January 9, 2024 to be sentenced for assaulting an officer of the law.
Meyers had previously pleaded guilty to the charge on November 8, 2023.
Whilst serving time behind bars at Bathurst Correctional Centre on June 18, 2023, Meyers was in the E Wing at 1.15pm demanding issues about his property be dealt with, court documents say.
Meyers, unhappy about the outcome, threw liquid through a mesh screen at an officer and said "I'm going to bash you (expletive) dogs".
The victim, who was nearby, went to take an "aggressive" Myers back to his cell when he made more threats.
"I'll (expletive) smash you and cave your head in," Meyers said to the victim as he kicked over a garbage bin.
As Meyers got to his cell door, he turned and yelled in the victim's face, again.
"(Expletive) off, what will you do you putrid (expletive)?" Meyers asked.
The court heard Meyers then spat at the victim, causing saliva to land in their eyes and mouth.
The victim restrained Meyers, who struggled and fell to the floor, landing on the victim's leg and hip.
"I'll cave your head in," Meyers continued before he was locked in his cell.
Court documents detail injuries the victim suffered, which included bruising to his leg and hips.
The victim also spent weeks undergoing testing for diseases that may have been contracted through the spitting assault.
Meyers intellectual disability and difficulty regulating emotions was put to the court by his Legal Aid solicitor Lucy Maranga as an explanation for why he should not be used for general deterrence.
Instead, Ms Maranga asked the court to consider placing Meyers on a "lengthy" community correction order.
"The nature of the offence is bad but there was [allegedly] force used against Mr Meyers which may have been disproportionate," Ms Maranga said during her submissions.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier submitted that the section five threshold had been crossed given the victim was "just doing their job".
"It is a lowly act, to spit on someone is degrading ... there is risk of serious diseases," Sgt Ferrier said.
In delivering the dressing down, Magistrate Brett Shield said he had "no difficulty placing this at the top end of seriousness".
"There is no doubt in my mind that the section five threshold is crossed," Mr Shields said.
Meyers - who is serving time for unrelated matters - was sentenced to six months behind bars.
