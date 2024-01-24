Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Lowly' act sees man locked up after threatening to 'bash and cave' heads

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 25 2024 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SPITTING in the face of jail staff after making threats to "bash and cave" heads has landed an inmate with another prison stint.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.