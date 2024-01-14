Cutmore, Taylor, Coughlan put their BOIDC sides in dominant positions

TWO day matches are a time where big surprises are capable but not many in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition could have seen this coming.
A clinical team performance with the ball from St Pat's Old Boys, led by Brendon Cutmore's 5-22, has already led to first innings points against competition leaders Cavaliers at the Sportsground on Saturday.
Pat's ended their day on 5-167 after rolling the defending champions for just 87 runs.
Cutmore tore through the Cavaliers top order as fellow opening bowler Ben Parsons (0-26), back from representative duties with the NSW Country team, locked down the other end.
Saints' new recruit Hugh Parsons picked up danger man Matt Corben for 25 and finished the day with 3-22 while Connor Slattery finished up with 2-12.
Bailey Brien (47) and Percy Raveneau (34) played the biggest roles in helping the hosts pass Cavaliers' first innings total, and Slattery will be out in the middle when play resumes next Saturday on 21 runs.
Big performances were also on show in the day's other two matches.
Rugby Union were all out for 194 in their game against Bathurst City at Morse Park 1, with number eight batter Flynn Taylor (81 from 140 deliveries) leading a defiant effort from the lower order.
"It was definitely a team effort. That score wouldn't have been possible without the help from the boys," Taylor said.
"I came in when it wasn't looking too great, but it wasn't dire. We knew that if we just stuck around and made them field out the day we could turn it around. It was nice to see us pull that off.
"It wasn't an easy pitch to get in on, with quite a low bounce, and Redbacks bowled well to their field. Full credit goes to them for that.
"They didn't give you many loose ones so when they did you had to put it away."
Taylor's knock was supported by resilient efforts from tailenders Justin Stephenson (11 from 54) and Brad Rayner (0 not out from 36 balls).
"That was phenomenal," Taylor said.
"I was sitting down the other end thinking 'This is great to watch'. It was good to have some trust in the batters around me ... and I was able to play my own game."
Haydn Edwards (3-27) led the way with the ball for City.
Redbacks will resume on 0-21 next weekend.
Orange City may have put together a strong innings of 222 but it looks likely to fall well short of a winning score thanks to the CYMS top order.
Joey Coughlan and Rory Daburger, batting at number one and three respectively, have made a fast start to the chase with the green and gold finishing the day at 1/103.
Remarkably it has only taken 12 overs to get there with Coughlan whacking 61 off 35 balls and Daburger scoring at a far more regular rate of 26 off 31.
A far cry from the last time these two met when CYMS were dismissed for just 84.
