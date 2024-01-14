Rodeo records 'unbelievable' crowd as epic new idea skyrockets popularity

If there were a word to sum up the Rockley Rodeo, it would be "unbelievable" and for a lot of reasons.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Back by popular demand, the 2024 event did not disappoint, attracting what the committee believed to be a record crowd on Saturday, January 13, 2024.
The organisers barrelled into the rodeo full of optimism with a fresh take on the agenda.
There was an after-party planned on site, a big screen TV for those a little further away from the action, and a wealth of epic competitions.
"It went perfectly. There were no incidents and I have only heard good things about the day," Rockley Rodeo committee president Brett Hanrahan said.
"A little bit more blood, sweat and tears went into planning this but in the long run, it was good for the town and the sport."
After rodeo enthusiasts of all ages packed into the sportsground to catch the action, as night fell, between 400 and 500 people stayed to "rock the night out" with band, 'Pig Iron Bob'.
Then, it was time to roll out the swag and catch the last few moments of the night under the stars.
"We will definitely be keeping this idea for future rodeos, it was awesome," Mr Hanrahan said.
"A big shout out to the local sponsors because we can't run the rodeo without them. If it wasn't for them, there wouldn't be one."
An annual general meeting is yet to take place, which will see the date for 2025 selected.
But up first on the to-do list is a clean up of what was evidently a bucking good time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.