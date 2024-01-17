Western Advocate
Pub fight rant leads to smashed phone as drunk man turns 'belligerent'

By Court Reporter
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 2:00pm
RANTING and raving about a pub fight before smashing things around a home has seen a "belligerent" man with alcohol issues convicted.

