Smashing window in drunken rage brings man with 'unhelpful' record to court

SMASHING a window in an alcohol-fuelled rage has brought a 33-year-old man to court.
Troy Hagan of Culnane Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 to destroying property.
Court documents state Hagan, the victim and a witness were drinking alcohol at a Kelso unit until 3am on December 22, 2023 when he became "belligerent".
Hagan told the victim and the witness to leave, but he followed them and continued to argue.
The court heard a scuffle broke out before police were called.
About half an hour later, Hagan walked to the victim's home, and after being told to leave, he smashed a front window.
Police arrived a short time later and spoke with the victim and a witness, who said Hagan had been drinking and smashed the window.
Hagan, who was calling out to the two individuals as they spoke with police, denied all allegations.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he told police to "(expletive) off".
Representing himself before Magistrate Brett Shields, Hagan said he was "very remorseful" and that it was an alcohol-fuelled incident.
"I'm trying to get my life back on track and change the cycle," Hagan said.
In handing down the sentence, Mr Shields said Hagan's record was "unhelpful" in offering lenience.
Hagan was placed on a 12-month community correction order, with the condition he abstain from alcohol for the entire period.
