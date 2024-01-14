Halsey takes step towards his dream by featuring on development squad

THE talent of Bathurst referee Stuart Halsey has been identified with his placement on the 2024 Referees Development Squad.
Halsey, 17, takes a big step towards making his dreams of one day overseeing NRL games a reality thanks to his appearance on the list.
Halsey said that it feels amazing to follow in the footsteps of referees like Anthony Pond and Bryce Hotham by gained recognition by NSW Rugby League.
"I've always looked up to Pondy and Bryce. I was always seeing their names in the rep list but now mine is there and that's amazing to see. It's really great to continue representing Group 10 there," he said.
"I always looked up to my brother and my dad reffing as I was growing up, and that's what got me interested in it.
"I was juggling reffing and playing at first but when I was 15 I decided to stop playing, as I was a bit too small and I wasn't enjoying it as much. But I was still enjoying my reffing and I felt I had a bit of potential.
"That gave me the opportunity to do more games on the weekends, which was really great, and ever since that decision it's just evolved a lot for me."
Over the past five years, since taking up refereeing as early as he possibly could at the age of 13, Halsey has steadily climbed the ranks.
At 15 he refereed his first grand final - the under 13s league tag - and had the whistle for the Western Women's Rugby League competition at the end of the year.
In 2022 he gained dispensation to referee under 16s rugby league, despite being the same age, ended up refereeing that age group's grand final, and would go on to referee the grand final at the Under 12s Schoolboys National Championships.
Last year he stepped up to referee Tom Nelson Under 18s premiership matches.
"It felt great to be recognised as having the talent to ref your own age group. It doesn't happen to many people. Anthony Pond was able to do that and so was Billy Greatbatch," Halsey said.
"When you look at where Billy is now, up in Sydney with the graded squad, that's amazing to be in a similar position to where he was."
It was around two years ago when Halsey felt he could make a career out of refereeing.
Having his abilities validated by those he looked up to in Group 10 refereeing circles was crucial in reaching that decision.
"I would have been either 15 or 16 when Nathan Blanchard and Willy Barnes were making the push for me to get exemptions to ref above the level I was supposed to," Halsey said.
"That was a really special moment. I didn't get the exemption in the end, but it was really good to have had that opportunity. But I then ended up getting the exemption the next time around to referee the under 16s.
"I was always learning new things, and I always had Nathan and Nick Lander mentoring me through the year. Then having the opportunity to go away and meet other referees my age and coaches around NSW was a really great experience."
As part of his place on the list Halsey is currently working through the program laid out by NSWRL to further his career.
He's hopeful it will set him up for a memorable 2024.
"I've had training sessions sent out each week, which have been hard but they're a great challenge," he said.
"They teach things that go beyond reffing. It teaches discipline and having trust in yourself.
"I'm looking forward to whatever opportunity comes next this year. The dream this year would be to do a first grade game this year, though that might not end up happening and I end up staying in 18s, and that's totally fine."
Halsey is the sole Group 10 referee on this year's list.
Group 11's Shanika Harpur and Max McGuire-Allan, Woodbridge Cup's Sonny Eastwood and Castlereagh Cup's Regan Evens are the other names from around the region to feature.
