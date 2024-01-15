Twenty20 season remains alive for Colts following win over Warriors

BONNOR Cup 2023-24 finals remain on the agenda for City Colts following their seven wicket win over Orange City at Wade Park on Friday night.
In a must-win clash at Orange the Colts bowling attack delivered in a big way, with skipper Dave Henderson (2-17), junior talent Cooper Stephen (2-27) and new recruit Guy Hammond (2-28) doing the most damage.
Their efforts kept Orange City to 8-124 from their 20 overs and the Bathurst side were able to chase down the target with three overs to spare.
Henry Shoemark (45) and Ollie Shoemark (30) put together a 62 run second wicket partnership before Stephen (26 not out) and Israel Symmington (17 not out) finished the job.
Henderson said it was a complete effort from his team.
"Everything came together for us," he said.
"We bowled, batted and fielded well. It probably wasn't the target that the City boys wanted, but chasing something around that 120 mark can be pretty tricky sometimes.
"But the boys batted really well and got the job done.
"Our new fella Guy Hammond, who comes from Parramatta and living here now, has agreed to have a few games with us. He was really impressive.
"Henry and Ollie had a really good partnership there and then Israel and Cooper were able to finish it all off for us."
Shaun Grenfell and Tim Hunt scored identical totals of 39 off 33 deliveries to give Colts a reasonable target to chase.
The Warriors claimed the earlier wicket of Russell Gardner, for a duck, but from there the Shoemark duo put the visitors back on top.
It was a great way for Colts to bounce back in the T20 competition after an opening round loss to Cavaliers.
"The game against Cavaliers wasn't the ideal way to start things off but we usually have a really good game against Orange City so we knew that we'd be a good chance there," Henderson said.
"We'll go into a game against Rugby Union next round, and we feel like we can take it to them as well."
There's a busy week ahead for the Bonnor Cup.
This Thursday sees Orange CYMS taking on Centrals before Bathurst City and St Pat's Old Boys face off the following evening.
