Throwback gallery: A look back at February 2014

From the Western Advocate, February 2014
This week we take a look back at February, 2014. Some of the events included in this gallery are:
- Children get creative at workshops
THERE was fun for everyone at the Bathurst Library during the school holidays, with the staff organising a range of fabulous workshops for children of all ages.
- Talented duo stage exhibition
The Chimerical Notions exhibition by Greg Hyde and Tom Buckland was opened by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole shortly after 6pm. Guests were delighted to see the artworks from the talented duo and enjoyed the chance to catch up over some drinks and nibbles.
- Creative kids head in the right direction
THERE were plenty of gorgeous garland headbands on display at the Bathurst City Library recently. During the two-hour workshop, which was part of the library's school holiday activity program, fake flowers were transformed into wonderful head pieces.
- Early birds gathered in numbers at swap meet
THOUSANDS of people converged on the Bathurst Showground on Sunday morning for the 28th annual Bathurst Swap Meet.
- Guests get a sneak peek at new works
ART enthusiasts gathered at the Bathurst Regional Gallery on January 31 to celebrate the launch of three new exhibitions. The exhibitions were launched at 6pm and guests spent the evening mingling and observing the new works.
- Hundreds of bikes show off
BIKE fans from across the region converged on Bathurst recently for the annual Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.